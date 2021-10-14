Missing man possibly seen on camera trying to stay afloat in river, Nashville cops say

Crews in Tennessee are searching a river for missing man police said was last seen at a bar with his friends Sunday.

Dakota Bingham, 28, left Nobles sports bar on Main Street in East Nashville around 11:15 p.m. Sunday after he had reportedly been “drinking heavily,” according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

He told his friends he was going to ride a scooter back to his apartment a few miles away, according to police.

After leaving the bar, Bingham was seen on surveillance footage from area businesses briefly getting on a scooter on 5th and Main Street before “leaving on foot,” police said. He was then seen on footage at a truck stop around midnight, which is around the same time and area his phone was last detected.

One of Bingham’s friends who was with him at the bar Sunday night reported him missing Monday afternoon after she hadn’t heard from him, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they found additional surveillance footage that showed a man believed to be Bingham struggling to stay afloat in the Cumberland River shortly after midnight on Monday. A helicopter crew is searching over the river for signs of him, police said.

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating Bingham and released a photo of him. Anyone who has seen him or who has information on his location should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

No other information about the case had been released as of Thursday afternoon.

