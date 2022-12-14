Missing man reportedly found dead in Erie

Dec. 13—Alex Ewing, who went missing last week, was reportedly found dead on Friday in Erie.

Ewing, 34, was last seen on foot in the 1200 block of Northridge in Erie about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Erie Police Department. On Friday, the Erie Police Department updated a Facebook post to say that Ewing had been found. According to police notes published last week, Erie officers investigated a death on Friday regarding a missing person in the same location that Ewing was reported missing.

Amber Luttrell, a spokesperson for the Erie Police Department, said the death was unattended and non-criminal. She deferred additional questions to the Weld County Coroner's Office, which completed an autopsy on Monday. The coroner's office said that it will take about 10 weeks to get the results of the autopsy.

No further information was available Tuesday afternoon.

Times-Call reporter Amber Carlson contributed to this story.