Missing Manchester woman found in Connecticut River

Jun. 1—A body found Monday in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield has been identified as Manchester resident Sherrian Howe, who had been missing since Dec. 21.

TIMELINE

—Dec. 21, 2021: Sherrian Howe reported missing.

—Dec. 22, 2021: Family last communicated with Howe.

—Dec. 28, 2021: Howe's vehicle and belongings found in Windsor Locks.

—May 30, 2022: Howe's body recovered from the Connecticut River in Wethersfield.

Her body was recovered by members of the fire departments from Glastonbury and Wethersfield and Wethersfield police, who have opened an investigation into the discovery of Howe's body.

Manchester Police said Tuesday that Howe, 22, was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, which will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Family said this morning they had no comment at this time.

Howe was reported missing by family on Dec. 21, after they discovered she had left the house in the middle of the night.

Nyesha Howe-Denize, Sherrian's sister-in-law, said she last saw Sherrian at home that night, but by the morning she was gone. A security camera captured her leaving the house around 4 a.m., carrying two duffel bags.

In an email exchange the next day, Sherrian said she was fine, but needed "a break from everything," Howe-Denize said.

Seven days later Sherrian's car was found in the CVS plaza off Main Street in Windsor Locks. Some of her belongings, including her cellphone and laptop, were found nearby in a hotel room, her sister-in-law said.

She was last seen on video surveillance walking down the street with the duffel bags, according to Howe-Denize.

Sherrian's family said it was unusual for her to run away. She had a quiet social life, and spent most of her time at home and at work, they said. She was jovial, but also suffered from depression, family said.

Since her disappearance, family members have criticized police about how seriously they were taking the investigation into Sherrian's disappearance.

Family members said police weren't transparent or forthcoming with information during the process.

Police said efforts to find Sherrian included reviewing surveillance footage, conducting drone and manual searches, and forensic examinations of her electronic devices.

Howe's family blamed police for letting her laptop battery die without a charger, and waiting too long to fix her cracked cellphone in order to gain timely clues.

Anyone with information about Howe should call Wethersfield Police at 860-721-2900, or Manchester Police Detective Kristopher Slate at 860-645-5543.

