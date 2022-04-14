Missing man's body found; death investigated as homicide

Apr. 14—LILLINGTON — The body of a Harnett County man reported missing in February was found in March and the death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

An autopsy revealed that Esdras Hernandez-Cruz, 20, of Lillington, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Harnett County Sheriff's Office release.

His mother, Isaura Hernandez, is believed to have been the last person to him alive about 11 p.m. on Feb. 4. Four days later, she notified the Sheriff's Office that Hernandez-Cruz was missing and there was nothing to indicate he was in danger, the release said.

On Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m., Isaura Hernandez filed a missing person report with the Sanford Police Department, saying she had last seen her son at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at Harbour's Car Wash, 422 E. Main St. in Sanford, the release said.

On March 3, the Sheriff's Office got a tip that some juveniles were overheard talking about finding a body near a pond or lake in the area of Mimms Road and Rattlesnake Lane, about 6 1/2 miles south of Broadway across U.S. 421, according to the release.

Harnett County investigators searched the area but found nothing.

On March 13, detectives following up on the tip discovered the remains of a man who could not be identified because the body was so badly decomposed.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where a positive identification of Hernandez-Cruz was made.

The Harnett Sheriff's Office and the Sanford Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office via the P3 Tips App, which can be loaded at harnettsheriff.com or by calling the Harnett Tip Line at 910-893-0300; the investigations division at 910-893-0140; the Sanford Police Department at 919-775-8268; or the Sanford Crimeline at 919-775-8346.