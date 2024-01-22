Missing man's body found decomposing in chimney of central Georgia home

The body of a man who disappeared late last year was recently discovered in the chimney of a Central Georgia home, officials said Monday.

The victim's body was discovered about 7:30 p.m. Friday and was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Rumplik. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told USA TODAY.

Anthony Rumpkin, 43

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office reported Rumplik missing on Jan. 1, four days after his family said they last spoke to him.

At the time, officials said, his family reported Rumplik was diagnosed with schizophrenia and renal failure.

Found stuck inside a chimney

Jones said Rumpkin was found by his roommate at a home in the city of Macon, just over 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The body was stuck inside a chimney when it was discovered, Jones said.

"The Macon County Fire Department had to take the chimney apart to get him out," Jones said Monday.

Cause of death pending in case

Jones said an autopsy was slated to be conducted to determine Rumplik's cause and manner of death.

It was not immediately known why Jones was in the chimney.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

