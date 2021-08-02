Missing man's former wife charged with murder after search turns up body in St. Paul yard

Aug. 2—As police investigated the disappearance of a 50-year-old man from St. Paul, a neighbor told them about a bad smell coming from the area of the family's garden in the beginning of July.

Authorities found Kou Yang's body on Saturday after a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team excavated an area beneath a shed that Yang's former wife had put up in their backyard on the Greater East Side, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

An autopsy showed Yang had been shot twice in the head, said the criminal complaint, which charged Karina See Her, 40, with second-degree intentional murder, not premeditated.

When a sergeant told Her that he didn't think Yang had left the house at Kennard Street and Rose Avenue alive, she "did not refute the statement," the complaint said. She "denied she had an argument with (Yang) the night he went missing," that he threatened her or that they had a fight, the complaint continued.

Police arrested Her on Saturday.