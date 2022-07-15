Missing Marietta woman turned 21 this week

Jul. 15—A woman who went missing when she was a Marietta Middle School eighth grader turned 21 this week.

Kayla Miller, whose birthday was Tuesday, left home for school around 5:15 a.m. on April 13, 2015. She never returned, and since that day, Miller has not been heard from or seen.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, law enforcement initially believed Miller was in Marietta or the surrounding area after disappearing. The group now says police are looking for any information concerning Miller's whereabouts.

The center said in a news release that Miller was 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighed 150 pounds when she disappeared. Forensic artists with the center created an age-progression image of what Miller may have looked like at 19 years old.

Investigators told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the day Miller went missing, family members called the school and were told she never showed up that day.

While police said they had been contacted about sightings of Miller in the days following her disappearance, they could not confirm those sightings were her. Miller's missing person case is still active.

Anyone with information on Miller or her whereabouts is asked to call the Marietta Police Department at 1-770-794-5300 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.