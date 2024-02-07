Missing Marine helicopter departed from Creech AFB near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A search is underway for a military helicopter carrying five Marines from Nevada’s Creech Air Force Base to San Diego. The flight was reported overdue early Wednesday.

The five U.S. Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16 at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The helicopter was reported overdue around 1 a.m. Wednesday and last seen in the area of Pine Valley, a mountainous region about 35 miles east of downtown San Diego, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter.

There were heavy downpours throughout the night in that area from the storms hitting Southern California.

Creech Air Force Base is in Indian Springs about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

