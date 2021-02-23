Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.

Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing.

The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.

  • Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."

  • Psaki and other aides later clarified.

Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.

  • The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz called for state energy regulation despite lauding Texas' lack of regulation 2 years ago

    He praised minimal energy regulation in 2019, but is now changing his tune after Texans received high power bills amid a catastrophic winter storm.

  • Capitol officer says fellow police were beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags

    ‘They tried to disrupt this country’s democracy, that was their goal ... And you know what? Y’all failed’

  • Capitol riot suspect blames 'right-wing media' and Trump for her actions

    A suspect charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot partially blamed the "right-wing media" for her actions, as conservative news outlets face accusations that they spread misinformation ahead of the violence that left five people dead. In a motion for release to home confinement pending the outcome of her case, filed Saturday, Jessica Watkins said she "fell prey to the false and inflammatory claims of the former president, his supporters, and the right wing media." She did not identify the media outlets by name or give more details about what the claims were that led her to take part in the protest.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court not to hear arguments in two cases on its March calendar about the Trump administration's plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work. The Biden administration has been moving to roll back those Trump-era plans and cited “greatly changed circumstances” in asking Monday that the cases be dropped from the court's argument calendar. The high court had in December agreed to review lower-court decisions involving Arkansas and New Hampshire that found that the Trump administration’s support for work requirements went beyond what’s allowed by law.

  • The judge who blocked Trump's first travel ban said he received 40,000 threatening messages, forcing US Marshals to guard his home

    After temporarily blocking Trump's "Muslim ban" in 2017, US District Judge James Robart said he received 40,000 threats. Thousands came from Russia.

  • House Democrats quietly push for Shalanda Young to replace Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB choice

    House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYoung is a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee. “Ms. Young is a proven budget expert and is well qualified for the job,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Driving the news: Tanden’s candidacy suffered a further setback Monday when Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah announced their opposition. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another potential Republican yes vote, has also signaled to supporters she’s unlikely to back Tanden.In the 50-50 Senate, Tanden would need at least one Republican to support her nomination after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he would oppose her candidacy. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly stood by Tanden on Monday. “She has a record of working with members of both parties, views from both parties and we have no doubt she’d do that as budget director,” Psaki told reporters.The intrigue: Young, who is currently waiting for a confirmation hearing in the Senate to be deputy OMB director, may still face competition from Gene Sperling, who has the distinction of twice leading the National Economic Council.Sperling — along with Bruce Reed, now the White House deputy chief of staff — was considered to lead OMB during the transition. Both were passed over in favor of Tanden, who would be the first woman of color to hold the post. While Sperling has many allies inside the White House, the push for diversity — and the desire to rack up "firsts" — is still important to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among Biden’s top economic advisers and nominees, six are women and four of them are women of color.Progressives, nonetheless, are mounting a public campaign for Sperling, with Dean Baker, the director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, vouching for his credentials.“While I would not have wanted the Gene Sperling of 25 years ago to hold a top position in the Biden administration, I think the Gene Sperling of today would be an outstanding pick as head of OMB," Baker wrote in The American Prospect. Go deeper: House Democratic leaders are prepared to push for Young, who also has support from some prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had some success in convincing Biden to select at least one congressional aide for his Cabinet, including Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.“While I am hopeful for Ms. Tanden’s nomination, I cannot say enough good things about Ms. Young,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “She is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle for her expertise."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Covid has killed 500,000 in the US. That's more than the population of Miami

    This tragedy was preventable. It happened because Republican politicians believe some people are worth more than others ‘Coronavirus is different, generating neither equal suffering nor equal concern.’ Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Five hundred thousand deaths can be hard to picture. But we have to try. Imagine, for instance, that everyone in Miami, Colorado Springs or Minneapolis died in the course of a single year. If that seems too absurd, combine the number of Americans who died in the second world war, Korea and Vietnam, then imagine that they too had been killed in a single year, on American soil. But such thought exercises only get us so far. They help us understand the scale and speed of the coronavirus crisis, but not much else. In particular, they don’t help us appreciate the ways in which death has been unequally distributed across America, and how that has affected society’s response. The disappearance of an entire city would affect a broad cross-section of society, while wars tend to unify the whole nation even as they kill mostly the young. But coronavirus is different, generating neither equal suffering nor equal concern. Instead, it disproportionately kills the elderly, the poor and racial minorities. These inequalities have shaped America’s response to the virus profoundly, with Republicans minimizing its risk and Democrats seeing it for the national emergency which it is. Republican dismissal of the virus has in part been due to the tooth-and-claw individualism that forms a key part of American identity, but it would not have been possible without something more. It has also been based on the idea that the dead were somehow expendable because of who they were. It comes as no surprise that Republican politicians show little concern for the poor or minorities. But for the lack of concern to extend even to seniors, who form such a key Republican voting bloc, the ideological blinkers must be powerful indeed. Not all prominent Republican voices went as far as the Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, who suggested that the elderly ought to be willing to sacrifice their lives in order to save the economy. But the general drumbeat of misinformation and minimization, from Donald Trump on down, showed at best a profound indifference to the fates of the senior Americans who make up the vast proportion of the dead, and yet whose fate is presented as incidental to the need to “reopen the economy”. If the Republican response has been based on a characteristically narrow definition of which Americans are worthy of saving, the response of other parts of society has been much more uplifting. The challenge of the coronavirus has also called forth exactly the things which have always made America truly great but which the contemporary political right stands against: expertise, technological progress, a sense of civic duty, and an inclusive definition of Americanness. Although these ideas remain under assault, Joe Biden’s victory represents the triumph of these values over their opposites – and most of all a victory for the idea that all American lives are worth saving, regardless of whether they are considered economically valuable or not. For this reason, it has been incredibly encouraging to see that the Biden administration has recognized that the response to the virus must also involve addressing the structural inequities revealed by it. Measures such as raising the minimum wage to $15 are morally required after low-paid, disproportionately non-white essential workers have kept society humming at great personal risk during the pandemic. They are also popular among the public at large. Support for raising the minimum wage is at 61%, and 68% of Americans support Biden’s broader economic relief plan. Although Biden’s victory was a necessary first step, the deep callousness revealed by the pandemic will take much more than one election to address. In 2012, Mitt Romney famously lamented the 47% of the population who he said could never be convinced to “take personal responsibility and care for their lives”. But the pandemic has shown that this gets the American problem precisely backwards. The real problem isn’t people who refuse to take responsibility for themselves, but those who refuse to take responsibility for others – including the 47% of the electorate who voted for Donald Trump despite the complete disregard for America life he showed in the handling of the pandemic. What can be done about this 47%? In the short-term, not a great deal. There is little reason to believe they can be won over. Another lesson of the pandemic has been just how deep America’s divisions are – not even a deadly plague has brought together the two sides in what Biden has called America’s “uncivil war”. If the Republican party remains a primarily destructive rather than constructive force, then Democrats must abandon their hopes of bipartisanship and push on without it. Ultimately, Democrats must demonstrate to people the value of a government which cares for their wellbeing, materially, medically and otherwise. Building a coalition of care ought to be easier than a coalition of indifference. But in order to do it, Democrats must seize the opportunity to address the deeper American problems which the virus has revealed. Offering meaningful improvements to people’s lives isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s also the best way of guarding against the return to power of those who couldn’t care less whether their fellow Americans live or die. Andrew Gawthorpe is a historian of the United States at Leiden University, and host of the podcast America Explained

  • Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’ after Supreme Court orders father to hand over tax returns

    43 year-old criticises decision and says ‘this wouldn't fly if a conservative attorney did this to a liberal politician’

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • Search for missing soldier continues more than six months after disappearance from Fort Bliss

    The 21-year-old soldier was last seen on July 23, 2020.

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • Cherokee Nation calls on Jeep to stop using its name

    In a written statement responding to an inquiry by Car and Driver, the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation is calling on Jeep to stop using the name Cherokee on vehicles. "I'm sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," wrote Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., in the statement. "The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture, and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness."

  • "Very Upset" Prince William Thinks Meghan and Harry Were "Insulting and Disrespectful" to the Queen

    Sigh, there's allll kinds of drama with the Sussexes' statement.

  • Here's What Every Secret Code-Word In The Royal Family Means

    Because of COURSE they have a secret language.

  • Oprah's Interview with Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Be Re-Edited to Tone It Down

    The air date for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is less than two weeks away (it’s March 7, in case it’s not already circled in red on your calendar) and we’re already giddy with anticipation over what will be revealed. But apparently, that’s not totally nailed down just yet. While the […]

  • Texas Republican hypocrisy over federal aid is nothing new – ask Flyin' Ted Cruz

    After Hurricane Sandy, the senator opposed relief for New York and New Jersey. It’s one rule for Texas, another for the rest of usRobert Reich: Texas freeze shows chilling truth about the rich Ted Cruz speaks on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images Texas has been hit by a disaster of its own making and its Republican office holders expect the rest of the US to pay to clean up the mess. To quote Dana Bash of CNN questioning Michael McCaul, a veteran GOP congressman, on Sunday: “That’s kind of rich, don’t you think?” For all of their bravado and anti-government rhetoric, in the aftermath of calamities like last week’s deep freeze Lone Star Republicans make a habit of passing the plate. Their suffering is ours too. But when the shoe is on the other foot, they begrudge kindness to others. Said differently, Ted Cruz is merely a grotesque illustration, not an exception. Take a walk down memory lane. In October 2012, Hurricane Sandy hammered New York and New Jersey. As the north-east reeled, Texas Republicans stood back, treating the region as if it were another country. As if the civil war had not ended. After the turn of the year, Cruz, his fellow senator John Cornyn and 23 of two dozen Texas Republicans in the House gave a thumbs down to Sandy aid. Less reflexively hostile heads prevailed. The relief bill cleared Congress. But the GOP’s Texans had left their mark. Peter King, then a Republican representative from Long Island, understood malice and stupidity when he saw it. He called for a halt to donations to Republicans who opposed rescuing sister states. “These Republicans have no problem finding New York when they’re out raising millions of dollars,” King said. “What they did last night was put a knife in the back of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans. It was an absolute disgrace.” Ted Cruz is nothing if not performative, ever Janus-faced But Cruz in particular is nothing if not performative, ever Janus-faced. After Hurricane Harvey slammed Houston in 2017, he offered this explanation for his vote four years earlier: Sandy relief had become “a $50bn bill that was filled with unrelated pork”. Cruz also intoned: “What I said then and still believe now is that it’s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster when people are hurting to pay for their own political wishlist.” Other than possibly Cruz’s long-suffering wife, it is unclear whether anyone believed Flyin’ Ted even then. Cruz may have flown home alone, leaving his family in Cancún, but he is not alone among Texas Republicans in hating Blue America. He is just the most notorious. Unlike congressman Louie Gohmert, Cruz went to Princeton and Harvard. He should and likely does know better. In 2019, as part of Donald Trump’s overhaul of the tax laws, Kevin Brady, a Texan then chair of the House ways and means committee, virtually eliminated the deductibility of state and local taxes from federal tax returns, in order to pay for an upper-bracket and corporate giveaway. New York and New Jersey are still feeling the bite. Under Trump, the economy failed to pass 3% growth annually and a much-touted manufacturing renaissance failed to appear. Covid made a bad situation worse. And now, lo and behold, Texas is forced, cap in hand, to pucker up to a Democratic House, Senate and White House. Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader and a native of Brooklyn, must be suppressing a smile. To be sure, the federal government and Congress must help Texas. No ifs, ands or buts. Joe Biden is treating the state a whole lot better than Trump did Puerto Rico. That’s a good thing. Innocent lives have been lost and upended in the name of retrograde ideology masked as policy. Real people, families and business have been destroyed. Climate change denial comes with a high human cost. Standing apart from the national electric grid isn’t independence. It is a death wish by another name. Confederacy 2.0. Alexander Stephens, vice-president of the breakaway states, summed up this attitude in 1861: “If Charleston harbor needs improvement, let the commerce of Charleston bear the burden. If the mouth of the Savannah River has to be cleared out, let the sea-going navigation which is benefited by it, bear the burden.” Sounds familiar? Other than when it came to repelling Abraham Lincoln, the Confederacy was not a mutual assistance pact. Before this latest manmade debacle, Republicans were dreaming of drowning government in a bathtub. Hopefully, in Texas that may change.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Canada votes to recognize China’s treatment of Uighur population as genocide

    Parliament’s move was not supported by Trudeau and likely to raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations Umer Jan attends a rally on 19 February outside the Canadian embassy to encourage Canada in labeling China’s treatment of its Uighur population as genocide. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Canada has become the second country in the world to describe China’s treatment of its Uighur minority as a genocide, following a contentious parliamentary vote which is likely to further raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Lawmakers approved the non-binding motion, brought forward by opposition Conservatives, to recognize China’s actions in the north-western Xinjiang province as a genocide against Muslim Uighurs. Prime minister Justin Trudeau and senior members of cabinet did not attend the vote on Monday. All other Liberal members present voted in favour of the motion, except the foreign affairs minister, Marc Garneau, who abstained on behalf of the government. By calling the actions in China a genocide, Canada joins the United States, which made the determination shortly before Donald Trump left office. A similar attempt on a vote in the UK failed earlier this month. But the move by the Canadian parliament is likely to bring a host of new political challenges for the prime minister, who has tried in recent years to strike a balance between pushing back against China’s hostilities and maintaining cordial relations with Beijing. Trudeau, whose Liberal party governs without a parliamentary majority, had previously spoken out against bringing the motion to a vote, telling reporters that genocide was an “extremely loaded” term and that more study of the issue was needed before a determination could be made. Over the weekend, China’s ambassador to Canada criticized the vote, telling the Canadian Press that officials in Ottawa should stay out of China’s internal politics. “We firmly oppose that because it runs counter to the facts. And it’s like, you know, interfering in our domestic affairs,” said Cong Peiwu. “There’s nothing like genocide happening in Xinjiang at all.” More than 1 million Uighurs have been detained in camps in Xinjiang province, and reports have emerged of systematic rape and sexual violence. China denies such allegations and describes the facilities as vocational and educational training centres, saying it is trying to stamp out extremism. But last October, a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee determined that China’s treatment of Uighurs constituted a genocide. The motion is likely to escalate tensions between the two countries, whose relationship has already undergone significant strain since the arrest on a US warrant of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou in December 2018. Within days, two Canadian citizens – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – were detained in China. Canada has described the men’s detention as “hostage diplomacy”. Ahead of the vote, the Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole, had said the motion was necessary to send a “clear and unequivocal signal that we will stand up for human rights and the dignity of human rights, even if it means sacrificing some economic opportunity”. The Conservatives, New Democrats, Bloc Québécois and Greens have all called for sanctions against Chinese officials and for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games to be moved from Beijing.

  • A wreck-filled week in the Midlands ends with at least one dead and one charged

    Nearly half of the 57 incidents reported happened on Interstate 26, according to reports by interstate officials.