Missing Maryland man found dead near Magnolia, 17-year-old charged with murder

A 17-year-old boy from Magnolia was charged Monday with the fatal shooting of a missing Maryland man, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said 41-year-old David Thomas Jr. was reported missing from his home in Hurlock, Maryland by family members on Sept. 22. Thomas had visited his family in Kent County a week earlier, according to police, and borrowed a car that he failed to return. When police were unable to find or contact Thomas, they put out a Gold Alert asking for information about his whereabouts.

On Friday, police found what appeared to be human remains in a tax ditch − a ditch where excess water is drained from farmland − in Meadowbrook Acres near Magnolia. The Division of Forensic Science confirmed that the body was Thomas'.

State police said they were able to identify Shakur Bowen as Thomas' suspected killer "through investigative means," but did not elaborate on how. They also did not immediately respond when asked Tuesday night as to why no information was released when Thomas' body was found last week.

Bowen was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, hindering prosecution, abusing a corpse and third-degree conspiracy.

Bowen has been incarcerated on a $500,000 cash bond.

