Missing Mason County woman found dead, Sheriff’s Office says

A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Friday evening and again Saturday morning.

The woman, who was previously identified during a search for her, was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for a walk but didn’t return. Surveillance video showed her leaving her residence about 11 a.m. Thursday. Investigators later learned that her car was seen about 3 p.m. parked at the Green Diamond Resources gate on southeast Lynch Road.

Investigators later found her purse, keys and a cell phone inside the abandoned vehicle.

During the original search for the woman, the Sheriff’s Office noted the clothing she was wearing did not appear to be suitable for long exposure to cold and wet night temperatures.

“Jenna has been found deceased,” the social media post reads. “This is an ongoing investigation so no details will be added at this time.”