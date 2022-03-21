Missing Mason HS students found, police say

Mar. 21—Two missing Mason High School teens have been found and are safe, Mason Police officials said Monday morning.

The teens, who were reported as missing since Wednesday of last week, are okay, said Mason Detective Jeff Wyss.

"They have been returned to their parents," said Wyss.

There is no further police investigation regarding their disappearance, he said.

Missing and now found were 17-year-old Amir Ghohestani — a junior at Mason High School — and 16-year old Audrey Renaud — a sophomore at the high school.

Police said the two had been last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, said "we are very grateful that these (students) were found safe."