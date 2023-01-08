Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband arrested for allegedly 'misleading a police investigation'

The husband of missing mother-of-three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Brian Walshe, 46, was taken into custody and will be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A view of who appears to be Brian Walshe driving away from the Walshe home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

Ana Walshe commuted from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., each week to work at a real estate job, her friends told WCVB.

His wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, disappeared on New Year's Day, when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston and fly to Washington, D.C., where she works in real estate. She never boarded the flight, and it's unclear if she caught a rideshare.

MISSING COHASSET WOMAN: TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S MOVEMENTS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

She was originally supposed to fly to D.C. on Tuesday but left earlier due to "some type of emergency" at work, according to police.

Her employer and husband reported her missing on Wednesday.

A truck sits outside the home of Ana Walshe in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Jan. 6, 2023. Walshe has been reported missing and was last seen on New Year's Day.

Crews drain the pool at Ana Walshe's home.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly two dozen state troopers and three K9 teams scoured the wooded areas near Walshe's home on Friday and Saturday before calling off the search.

Walshe hasn't had a digital footprint for the past week and her phone has been turned off since New Year's Day, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement officials from the Cohasset Police Department and Massachusetts State Police returned to the home on Sunday morning.

Brian Walshe could be seen leaving the home in a red Volkswagen while three children were taken away in a separate vehicle.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.