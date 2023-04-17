Missing men’s bodies found in storage unit, and one was dismembered, MA officials say

The bodies of two men were found in a storage unit, with one man dismembered, days after their friends and co-workers reported them missing, Massachusetts officials said.

Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, were located inside rubber storage bins at the unit in Brighton, a neighborhood in Boston, before midnight on April 14, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The men were stabbed to death, and investigators also found bleach, rubber gloves and their personal items in the unit, officials said.

Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, who authorities said knew the pair, was arrested on murder charges the evening of April 15, the district attorney’s office announced in an April 16 news release.

He had rented the storage facility using one of the victim’s names, officials said. The victims were married, WCVB-TV reported.

Friends and co-workers of Schukin and Vekshin initially reported the couple missing on April 9 — but said they hadn’t heard from them since March 30, according to an earlier news release.

Suspect entered men’s apartment before bodies were found, officials say

During the investigation, it was discovered that Schukin was the guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment, officials said.

Volkov was recently evicted from his apartment when Schukin refused to be the guarantor on the lease’s extension, according to the release.

At some point, Volkov and Schukin met up in a rented U-Haul truck, officials said. Volkov was seen driving the truck on March 29, according to the release.

The U-Haul truck was found at the storage facility where the men’s bodies were discovered, officials said.

Additionally, investigators believe Volkov is the individual seen in video footage going in and out of the men’s apartment days after they were last seen, officials said.

Volkov used the U-Haul to take the men’s items from their apartment to the storage facility, according to the release.

He was “arrested without incident” in North Attleboro, also spelled North Attleborough, about 45 miles southwest of the storage facility, officials said.

Story continues

Volkov is due in Somerville District Court for an arraignment on April 18, the release said.

Medford, where he’s from, is about 5 miles northwest of Boston.

Air National Guardsman applies to be a hitman online, feds say. ‘Put me in coach!’

Man killed by relative’s dogs had ‘most of his clothing ripped off,’ Minnesota cops say

Son had father killed at McDonald’s drive-thru after he survived other attacks, feds say