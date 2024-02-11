Missing men found dead in pond near Hastings, FWC says

The Florida Wildlife Conservation found two bodies that were missing from a small boat located in a Hastings pond on Saturday.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, two of the three Hispanic males were found dead.

Florida Wildlife Conservation says they are looking for next of kin.

Action News Jax reported yesterday about the missing canoeists .

