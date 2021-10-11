UPDATE: Missing Merrillville infant returned safely to an Illinois police department

Oct. 11—UPDATE:

The Merrillville Police Department in a post on its Facebook page said Xeniyah Sanders was safely returned to an Illinois police department.

Original story:

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old girl.

According to the Amber Alert, the Merrillville Police Department is looking for Xeniyah Sanders, 7 months. Sanders is described as a 7-month-old, Black female, 2 feet tall weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 5:35 a.m. Monday in Merrillville and is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words, "Grandpa is one in a melon," with a diaper and no shoes.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is described as a 35-year-old Black male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans. He was last seen driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sanders or Nutull is asked to call 911 or the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028.