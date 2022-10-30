Missing Miami-Dade child found 2,000 miles from home. Father and grandmother arrested

Jorge “JoJo” Morales, the 6-year-old South Miami-Dade boy missing since Aug. 27 — when his father absconded with him in violation of court orders — was found Sunday in Canada, authorities said.

JoJo and his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, were spotted in Moncton, New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced via Twitter. As Jorge Morales was being arrested there, JoJo’s grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales, was taken into custody in Saint-Paul, a town in Quebec province, about a nine-hour drive west of Moncton.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said a tipster saw JoJo and his father at a Walmart in Moncton.

“The boy was found in good health and unharmed,” Miami-Dade police said.

Jorge Morales was arrested Sunday in Canada.

JoJo had been missing since his father, in violation of court orders, kept him overnight during an Aug. 26 visit. When Yanet Concepcion went to her ex-husband’s apartment, 17870 SW 107th Ave., the morning of Aug. 27, it was empty. Last week, the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released surveillance video that showed JoJo and Jorge Morales in a Walgreens in Houlton, Maine on Aug. 29.

An Amber Alert was issued in early September. After U.S. Border Patrol found an SUV with some of JoJo’s belongings inside in Maine, investigators figured the trio was either in that state or Eastern Canada. The U.S. Marshals offered $5,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of Jorge Morales and Lilliam Morales. With additional contributions, the reward went up to $25,000.

Lilliam Morales aka Lilliam Boyssen, Lilliam Boissen or Lilliam Pena, the missing child’s grandmother, was arrested in Canada’s Quebec province Sunday.

“This is another example how local, state, federal, and international law enforcement, along with the United States and State Attorney’s Office coming together for the safety of a child and will continue to work together to fight the greater evil,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.