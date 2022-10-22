Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week

A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday.

Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said.

This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police issued missing person alerts for Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15.

On Monday the family were seen at a gas station in Gulliver in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula buying fuel and food, Fremont police said in a statement Friday.

Missing Cirigliano family members, from top left, Suzette, Anthony, bottom left, Noah and Brandon. (Fremont Police via Facebook)

Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said they still want Anthony or Suzette Cirigliano to contact police or relatives, NBC affiliate WOOD of Grand Rapids reported.

"The well-being of the family still needs to be verified through direct contact with law enforcement," state police tweeted Friday.

Rodwell has said there’s no evidence of any violence or foul play, but that family members are concerned and have said their disappearance is out of character.

Earlier Sunday, Anthony Cirigliano called 911 and reported he had information about Sept. 11. Officers responded and made sure everyone was OK, Rodwell said.

Gulliver, where the family stopped at a gas station, is around 170 miles north of Fremont, which is a city of around 4,100 north of Grand Rapids.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com