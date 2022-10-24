Missing Michigan family found after father requests police protection for ‘9/11’ secrets

Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and her husband Anthony Cirigliano, 51, disappeared from their Michigan home with their two teenage sons and were found more than a week later in Wisconsin (Fremont Police )

A family of four in Michigan that mysteriously disappeared has been found, police said.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, along with their two teenage sons, were last seen on 16 October at a gas station approximately five hours away from their home.

The family reportedly left Suzette Cirigliano’s mother alone in the house when they left. Neighbors found the woman and cared for her while the rest of the family was missing.

The family was ultimately found in Wisconsin, according to Fremont Police.

CNN reports that Mr Cirigliano previously called them to ask for protection, claiming he was in possession of important 9/11-related secrets that put his life at risk.

“I need some police protection immediately,” Mr Cirigliano told a 911 operator. “It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.”