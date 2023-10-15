Missing mid-Michigan 3-year-old found deceased • woman dies in car crash involving fallen tree • UAW latest

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing mid-Michigan 3-year-old who wandered from his home was found deceased, a 23-year-old passenger was killed after a car she was in crashed into a fallen tree, and the latest on the UAW strike: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Missing 3-year-old from mid-Michigan found deceased after daylong search A 3-year-old boy who went missing after he wandered from his home in Clinton County was found deceased after more than 24 hours of searching. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the child's body was found Tuesday. Authorities began searching for the child after he left his home in Watertown Township around 2 p.m. Monday, which is just north of Lansing.

2. MSU offering free tuition to some Michigan Students A new program will make getting a Michigan State University degree much easier for some incoming students. The university recently announced Spartan Tuition Advantage, a program that goes into effect next school year and will allow some students to attend school for free.

3. 'Bigfoot' caught on camera in Colorado mountains, couple claims A married couple believes they spotted a mythical creature earlier this week while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

"It’s story time y’all!," Shannon Parker said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, claiming she and her husband Stetson spotted Bigfoot while traveling on a train between Durango and Silverton in southwest Colorado.

The couple claims they spotted Bigfoot while traveling in Colorado. (Credit: Shannon Parker)

4. 23-year-old passenger killed in Detroit car crash after hitting fallen tree A 23-year-old woman died of her injuries after a car she was in crashed, and the driver fled. While the family of Courtney Perry prepares for a balloon release this weekend, they are pleading for drivers to be more cautious.

"Slow down, slow down. You do not have to drive fast to prove a point – whether it's a fast car or slow car," said Paula Mitchell, Perry's cousin and family spokesperson. "There were three other lives in that vehicle with that driver, and unfortunately, my cousin Courtney was the only one that had lost her life."

5. Warren man suspected in fatal crash on Lodge had 21 previous driving violations The suspect has a criminal driving record that stretches from June of this year back to 2007. The 34-year-old man from Warren has his license suspended and ended up back in court for traffic violations and drug charges. The crash closed the Lodge near West Outer Drive at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I heard a boom and I never thought in a million years it would be this horrific," said Regina Strayhorn.

6. UAW strike update: GM, Stellantis, Ford all lay off more workers More Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis employees were told not to report to work this week as the UAW strike continues. Ford said 71 Livonia Transmission Plant employees were laid off, effective Monday.

"This layoff is a consequence of the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant, because Livonia Transmission Plant must reduce its production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago Assembly Plant," the automaker said in a statement.

7. Neighbor's gruesome discovery sparks homicide investigation on Detroit's east side A neighbor on Detroit's east side made a gruesome discovery early Tuesday morning that has since escalated into a murder investigation after a woman's body was found on the side of the street. The individual, since identified as a woman in her 30s, had been stabbed to death.

"I couldn’t pass by and see that and not do anything," said James Tolbert.

8. 1 dead after speeding driver slams into vehicle on Lodge Freeway in Detroit A passenger is dead after a crash Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. Police said a 34-year-old from Warren was speeding when they hit another vehicle on the southbound side of the freeway near W. Outer Drive at 11:15 p.m. A 21-year-old Detroit resident was killed in the crash.

9. Huskies thrown over fence, abandoned, find loving home after remarkable recovery Two husky puppies who were thrown over a fence and abandoned at a shelter have now found a new home. The Jackson County Animal Shelter in Jackson, Michigan, said Rayne and Ryder have been adopted. Last month, the shelter's surveillance camera captured the owner throwing the dogs over the 6-foot fence onto shelter property.

Two husky pups were thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Michigan shelter. However, they both made a miraculous recovery and are adopted. (Credit: Jackson County Animal Shelter)

10. 'I will kill you': Man pulls gun on customer at Bloomfield Township Kroger, police say A shopper at the Bloomfield Township Kroger allegedly pulled a gun on another customer last week, police said. Witnesses told police that 45-year-old Isaiah Anthony Ware was yelling at a customer at the store at 4099 Telegraph Rd. around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. He is accused of pointing a gun at the customer while yelling "I’m about to murder you" and "You better get out of here before you get killed. I will kill you."