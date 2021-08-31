Missing Middletown twins found safe after being reported missing

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Aug. 31—Six-year-old twins last seen nearly a month ago were found safe Tuesday after the Frederick County Sheriff's Office put out a call for help.

Though Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown were last seen Aug. 1 or 2, police did not receive a missing person report until Monday. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the children's guardian left them in the care of a relative, Brittney Hammond, while the guardian was away. Another relative returned to the area and realized the children weren't home, Wivell said, and police were contacted shortly after.

The children were then found in Hagerstown, Wivell said. No criminal charges were filed, according to Wivell.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

