Missing Midlands 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen for days, SC sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager.

Laci “Jade” Hutchinson was publicly reported missing by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. The 15-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Hutchinson was last seen at 2383 American Ave., according to the release. That’s in the Turbeville area of Clarendon County near U.S. 378, and about 8 miles from the junction with Interstate 95.

There was no word if Hutchinson was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Hutchinson’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s department described Hutchinson as a 5-foot-7, 127-pound female with brown eyes and dyed black hair. A photo of Hutchinson shared by the sheriff’s office shows the teen with blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Hutchinson, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-435-4414, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

