Missing Midlands man with medical condition last seen at Air Force base

A search for a missing Midlands man with a medical condition that began overnight continues, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Millard Hunter was reported missing overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. The 61-year-old veteran was last seen after accessing Shaw Air Force Base at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Hunter experienced a head injury last year and suffers from confusion and memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they believe Hunter could be wandering on foot in the area of the Air Force base — on or off the base. He could be afraid and unaware of his surroundings, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described Hunter as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes. A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows Hunter’s hair is thinning.

Hunter was last seen wearing a two-tone dark shirt (pictured above) and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has seen Hunter, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

