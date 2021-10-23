Missing Milwaukee 3-year-old Major Harris found dead a week after mother’s murder

The search for missing 3-year-old Major Harris, last seen alive the same day his mother was discovered dead just more than a week ago, has ended in tragedy.

“With a heavy heart, I’d like to pass that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr,” Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a press conference Thursday.

“This is an ongoing investigation. This is something that is very fluid at this time. My heart and my condolences go out to the family.”

The Milwaukee Police Department, joined by local, state, and federal agencies, searched alongside scores of volunteers for Major after he was reported missing on Oct. 16. Earlier that afternoon, his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home.

According to WISN, Major was found inside a container in an alley on Thursday by garbage bins just several blocks away from the residence.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Friday morning and ruled that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide

“We had so much hope for the return of our beautiful Major that was shattered yesterday,” the family said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have been left with so many unanswered questions.”

Authorities have so far arrested two people in connection with the case, though no has been formally charged as of Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe a third suspect, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, likely murdered Muenzenberger before dashing off with the boy, according to an Amber Alert issued in the case. He was found dead on Sunday from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Major’s father, Carlton Harris, during a press conference on Friday thanked the community for their ongoing support and asked they continue to demand justice for Major.

“My plea is not even to the community anymore,” Carlton said. “My plea is to the world. I need justice for my son, and I want justice for everybody on them missing poles in Milwaukee, something needs to be done here.”