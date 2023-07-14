Missing Mint Hill girl found; U.S. Marshals arrest mom in Texas.

The mother of a 3-year-old Mint Hill girl, reported missing last month, has been arrested in Texas , police said.

The girl’s father reported the girl and her mother, Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, missing Thursday afternoon after not being able to contact Hochstetler for nearly a month, according to authorities.

Hochstetler, 30, holds primary custody of their daughter but may have been on the run with custody hearings approaching, her family told the Mint Hill Police Department. The father, Cody Arant, had seen his daughter June 11 and was supposed to see her again June 19.

The two were last seen about 10 miles southeast of Charlotte on Dan Hood Road, near Idlewind Road, in Mint Hill, according to an Amber Alert issued Thursday.

By Friday, U.S. Marshals found the girl and arrested Hochstetler northwest of Dallas in Ana, Texas, WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported.

It was not clear if the girl was with her mother during the arrest or where the girl was Friday as of evening.