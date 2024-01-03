What’s missing in Modesto? These 7 restaurants and stores shut their doors in 2023

Modesto’s list of most-missed businesses may grow after seven local stores and restaurants shut their doors for good this year.

The Modesto Bee combed through Biz Beat coverage published in the past year to reflect on which businesses opened in 2023 and remember what the region lost.

From a furniture store to fine dining, here’s what left Modesto in 2023.

What closed in Modesto in 2023?

Linda Medlin and Diana Berchtold ate lunch at the A&W restaurant in Modesto, Calif., Friday Nov. 17, 2023. Both Modesto natives started coming to the A&W with their families when they were kids.

A&W, 1404 G St., served its last root beer in a frosted mug in November after 66 years of business in Modesto.

The drive-in burger joint was forced to close after an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit claimed that the property didn’t have any posted or dedicated disabled parking spots.

A&W was known for its big burgers, roller-skating carhops and “American Graffiti”-era ambiance.

Al’s Furniture on McHenry Avenue in Modesto, Calif. is closing after 55 years in business.

Al’s Furniture, 6340 McHenry Ave., sold quality home furnishings with personal customer service for 55 years.

The store — situated about as far north on McHenry Avenue as you can go and still be within Modesto city limits — closed in April after owner Kerry Walker, the daughter-in-law of store founders Al and Jan Walker, decided to retire.

Al’s Furniture strived to follow Al Walker’s motto: “I’d rather explain the price once than apologize for the quality forever.”

Chef Tye Bauer inside Bauer’s Downtown Gastropub at 822 9th Street in Modesto, Calif.

Bauer’s Downtown Gastropub, 822 9th St., was sold in January when Modesto chef Tye Bauer decided to downsize.

The restaurant operated for four years, serving dishes such as the Lambo lamb burger, Octavian nachos and Dirty South fried chicken sandwich.

Bauer’s Downtown Gastropub was purchased by the owners of Sazon Por Tradicion in Riverbank. It’s now called Bauer’s by Sazon Por Tradicion and features a menu that merges Bauer’s original cuisine with offerings from Sazon Por Tradicion.

Another Modesto restaurant owned by Bauer, Bauer’s 66 1/2 Skillet & Grill in McHenry Village, has since closed. Bauhaus Tapas Lounge on Downey Avenue, which Bauer still owns, remains open.

Bed Bath & Beyond has declared bankruptcy and is closing all of its stores including its Modesto, Calif., location pictured Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond closed more than 1,500 locations including its store at 3900 Sisk Road, by June after filing for bankruptcy.

The Modesto store sold home decor, furniture and other home supplies for 24 years.

Bed Bath & Beyond later relaunched as an online-only brand under Overstock.com ownership.

Chefs of New York in Modesto, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2023.

Chefs of New York, 918 13th St., went dark in June with no comment from longtime owner Vinny Altadonna.

The Italian restaurant’s front windows were plastered with “Notice to Pay Rent or Quit” flyers dating June 1 to 30.

Chefs of New York was known for its “generous dishes and gregarious owner,” The Modesto Bee previously reported.

Ralston’s Goat in Modesto, Calif., Friday, July 29, 2023.

Ralston’s Goat, 1001 10th St., closed in July after nearly eight years of bringing brunch, music, nightlife and more to Modesto.

Longtime operator Mike Shelton sold the business to former Copper Rhino owner and current CR2 owner Les Knoll, who reopened it as The Goat Bar and Grill in October.

The name “Ralston’s Goat” was a reference to one of Modesto’s founders, banker William Ralston, and a rejected city motto, “Nobody’s got Modesto’s goat.”

Sisters Melisa Alcaraz and Joana Alcaraz, right, eat lunch with friend Alicia Rubio at the Farmacy restaruant on 10th Street in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The Farmacy, 907 10th St., closed abruptly in May “due to circumstances beyond (its) control” after three years of serving vegan and plant-based food in Modesto.

At the time, owner Erin Doran said her decision to sell was based in part on difficulty staffing the back of house, explaining that she could not find enough vegan chefs to be able extend the eatery’s hours and operations.

The space is now occupied by Tandoori Flame, which has a 70-plus item menu — about half of which is vegetarian.

Former Modesto Bee reporter Marijke Rowland contributed to this story.

