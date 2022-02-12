Missing Mom, Baby | Masks Recommended | Valentine's Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Teen Mother, Baby Missing From Unincorporated Palatine Township
Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday.
Masks Recommended, Not Required In District 214
The change in policy, effective Monday, follows last week's ruling by a judge in Sangamon County that voids emergency rules adopted in 2021.
College Credits: Larson Named To President's List at Miami
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Valentine's Day Restaurant Ideas In Arlington Heights: POLL
Readers let us know some top spots for a romantic meal next week in Arlington Heights.
Schaumburg Man Charged With Dissemination Of Child Pornography
The 24-year-old is accused of sharing several sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 through social media apps.
Students Hear Gunshots While Waiting For Bus In Mount Prospect
Police said one of the students saw the driver of a car possibly holding a handgun out the window during the Wednesday morning incident.
$1.1M Wow House: Prestigious Property In Arlington Heights
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2016, is up for sale.
POLICE REPORTS
