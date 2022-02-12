Missing Mom, Baby | Masks Recommended | Valentine's Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday.



The change in policy, effective Monday, follows last week's ruling by a judge in Sangamon County that voids emergency rules adopted in 2021.

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Readers let us know some top spots for a romantic meal next week in Arlington Heights.

The 24-year-old is accused of sharing several sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 through social media apps.

Police said one of the students saw the driver of a car possibly holding a handgun out the window during the Wednesday morning incident.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2016, is up for sale.





POLICE REPORTS

