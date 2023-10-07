"Missing mom" billboards pop-up in L.A. seeking woman who vanished

Residents may have noticed these new “Missing mom” and “Find Heidi Planck” billboards popping up on the west side of Los Angeles. Heidi Planck, 39, vanished without a trace in 2021. Loved ones are still distaught as no answers have been given since her disappearnece. They’re hoping the billboards will renew the search for answers and closure. On Oct. 17, 2021, Planck had left her son’s football game that day. She was later seen on surveillance video leaving her Mid-City home with her dog and walking near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A. That would be the last time she was spotted alive. Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise building, but Planck was nowhere to be found. Her disappearance set off a massive search across the city and local landfills for the possibility of a body. Nothing turned up. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Ocotber 6, 2023.

