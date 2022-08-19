Missing mom’s car found a week after she vanished. Now a man is arrested, SC cops say

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a missing woman, South Carolina police say.

Brian Baker, 59, was charged with obstruction of justice after he allegedly lied to police about details related to Megan Rich’s disappearance, leading the investigation off track, a Charleston Police Department official told McClatchy News on Friday, Aug. 19.

Rich, a 41-year-old mom, was last seen Aug. 12 in the James Island area, police said on Twitter. Baker and Rich have a child together, the department told McClatchy News.

On Aug. 18, police located Rich’s vehicle, a white 2010 Range Rover, but reported Rich as still missing. That same day, Baker was charged and arrested.

Baker posted a $100,000 bond and was released at 11:09 p.m. the day he was arrested, police said. According to the Charleston County Public Index, Baker has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to leave the state.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of Rich’s whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police at (843) 743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

