Missing mom found dead weeks after she didn’t pick up son after school, PA cops say

A “devoted mother” who went missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead, Pennsylvania officials said.

Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old resident of Limerick Township, was reported missing after she didn’t pick up her 8-year-old son from his bus stop after school — which friends and family said was out of character for her, McClatchy News reported.

She was last seen alive around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by “a friend and business associate,” officials said.

Her vehicle was at home, along with her keys, purse, wallet and work cell phone, McClatchy News reported. Police couldn’t find her personal phone.

But after weeks of searching, investigators found Brown dead in the neighboring town of Royersford, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a Jan. 18 news briefing shared by KYW-TV.

Investigators found the body of missing Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown buried in the town of Royersford.

“She was a devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy, and by all accounts, she would have never left him unattended or unsupervised,” Steele said.

“I’m sad to announce to everyone that has been helping us look for her, and hoping and praying that she would be alive, and she is not.”

Brown’s body was found near an industrial complex, WPVI reported.

She was “at least partially buried,” Steele said during the briefing, adding that investigators at the scene were expected to work well into the night gathering evidence.

Officials did not say how Brown died or if there are any suspects in the case.

Her disappearance and death “remains an ongoing investigation,” Steele said.

