Missing Mom Heidi Broussard’s Murder Case Becomes TV Movie

The mystery of what happened to missing mom Heidi Broussard and her three-week-old baby captivated the nation. In a shocking turn, police arrested Broussard's best friend Magen Fieramusca. She later admitted to faking her own pregnancy, strangling her best friend and stealing the newborn. After her arrest, the baby was safely returned to her father. Now, Broussard's murder case is being turned into a lifetime movie called "Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard."

