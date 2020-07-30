Missing mom's vehicle recovered after her toddler found abandoned

The vehicle last driven by a mother whose toddler was found abandoned in a Miramar, Florida, parking lot has been recovered about 15 miles away from there.

Leila Cavett, 21, was reported missing after her toddler, Kamdyn, was found wandering by himself on Sunday morning.

Miramar police on Wednesday evening turned over Cavett's disappearance case to the Hollywood Police Department.

PHOTO: Police are searching for Leila Cavett, who may be the mother of the child in the photograph, that was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

Police in Miramar aggressively searched to identify the child by sharing his photograph on social media and with news outlets.

The child's relatives in Jasper, Alabama, about 12 hours away, were alerted on Monday.

MORE: Florida police search for missing mom after son found alone in parking lot

Police also circulated photographs of a white Chevy 3500 that Cavett reportedly was last seen driving. The truck was found in the parking lot of a Walmart near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441, ABC affiliate WPLG reported on Wednesday night.

PHOTO: Police are looking for Leila Cavett who was last seen driving this white Chevy 3500. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

The Hollywood Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Thursday.

Due to recent developments into the investigation of Leila Cavett's disappearance, @HollywoodFLPD will be the lead agency continuing the search for her. #MiramarPD will provide assistance, if needed. Media requests/inquiries should be directed to Hollywood PD. #FindLeila #Missing pic.twitter.com/6FB5U3W3ub — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 29, 2020

Cavett's grandmother traveled from Tennessee and told the station she's concerned her granddaughter has been kidnapped.

Story continues

"She would've never left her baby, never," Carol Ferdinand said. "That's my granddaughter, I know her."

PHOTO: Leila Cavett's child, pictured, was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

Kamdyn remains in the custody of a foster family, officials confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.

ChildNet, Florida's department of children services, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missing mom's vehicle recovered after her toddler found abandoned originally appeared on abcnews.go.com