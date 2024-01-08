Missing money? Check out Vermont's unclaimed property database to be sure

Hurting for cash? You may be in luck. The Vermont State Treasurer's Office is holding onto millions of dollars in unclaimed property − money that might be yours.

Unclaimed property comprises lost, abandoned or otherwise unclaimed funds and "tangible" assets such as jewelry that were turned over to the state after a certain period by businesses, landlords, banks, safe deposit boxes, state agencies or utility companies. For instance, an uncashed paycheck or an apartment security deposit will eventually end up as unclaimed property.

Businesses, places of worship, community organizations and other nonprofit entities may also have unclaimed property.

As of now, the State Treasurer's Office holds over 900,000 properties totaling more than $119 million. In 2023, an estimated $7 million in assets were returned to roughly 18,000 Vermonters. How much money was turned over to the state treasurer last year has yet to be announced.

To see if you or affiliated businesses and non-profits have any unclaimed funds, search our database showing all property in the state Treasurer's possession.

How much does it cost to get your unclaimed property back?

It's free. However, to aid their search and recovery, property owners can also hire asset locators and heir finders for a maximum of 10% of the property's total value.

For questions about unclaimed property, email unclaimed.property@vermont.gov. Vermonters can also call 802-828-2407 or the toll-free number (Vermont only) at 800-642-3191. Additionally, residents can meet in-person with Unclaimed Property Division employees in Montpelier on the fourth floor of the Pavilion Building at 109 State St. from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

How to submit your claim for unclaimed property?

Locate your funds using the unclaimed property search portal on the state Treasurer's website, "add" the specific property to your cart and follow the remaining instructions. Check your claim status here.

If you, the original owner, have less than $200 in unclaimed property, you can likely file an online claim without needing to mail in documentation. Upon approval, you will receive your newly-claimed funds through the mail within two business days. You can also print off and mail the claim form to the Unclaimed Property Division office building. Additionally, you can ask the department to mail you a claim form.

What other types of unclaimed property databases are there?

Every state has an unique process for collecting and returning unclaimed funds, including different owner identification requirements. Additionally, the federal government collects unclaimed funds such as federal tax returns, wages and pensions and Veterans Affairs Life Insurance payments − to name some.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Does any of Vermont's $119 million unclaimed property belong to you?