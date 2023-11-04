Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say

A woman from Morgantown who was last seen on Oct. 3 has been found dead.

Police say Melanie Marie Gardner, 32, was found on Nov. 4 in Preston County after an investigation was done by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Gardner was seen driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot, which was found off of Casteel Road in Hazelton.

Authorities say Gardner’s body was found and identified by the medical examiner.

Police are still investigating. Gardner’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

