Missing mother returned to Niagara County

Mar. 26—A Wheatfield mom, who vanished in 2019 with her two young children, is back in Niagara County to faces charges in both family and criminal courts.

Katie Riford, 37, was extradited back to Niagara County after her arrest in New Mexico on March 3 by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

Riford was found living under an assumed name along with her children Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, 11, and Mason Riford, 3, in Albuquerque. They had been sought since they were reported missing on Feb. 16, 2019, during a bitter custody battle with the children's father.

Authorities charged Riford with two counts of first-degree custodial interference and with a violation of a family court order.

She made appearances in both Niagara County and Niagara County Family courts on Thursday.

Riford spoke to a reporter from News 4 Buffalo when she arrived at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Wednesday night. In comments, as she was being led away to jail, Riford said she and her children were are victims of "abuse and corruption."

"Please, just follow the story, share it," Riford told the News 4 crew. "And help me get justice for my children, Olivia and Mason."

The children's father, Peter Diarbakerly, who currently has been granted full custody of them, has denied those claims. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says Riford's allegations have been investigated and are "unfounded."

Riford has been released from custody on her own recognizance because the charges against her do not qualify for bail under New York's bail reform law