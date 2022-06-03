William Millard Stamey

Gaston County Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old Mount Holly man reported missing by his family on Friday, June 3.

William Millard Stamey of the 900 block of Kelly Road was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 3, leaving his residence.

When Stamey was last seen, he was driving his 2021 red GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pick-up truck, which has running boards. The vehicle has a N.C. license plate of JER-1792.

His truck was captured on a traffic camera headed south on S.C. 21 near Gold Hill Road outside Fort Mill, South Carolina at 3:22 p.m. on June 3, according to police.

Police describe Stamey as being white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He has thin/balding hair and he wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing khaki pants and a cowboy hat, according to police.

He has cognitive issues and may be confused and/or appear impaired.

If anyone sees Stamey or has any information regarding his disappearance, Gaston County Police ask you to call them at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

Police say this red 2021 red GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pick-up truck, with running boards, and a license plate of JER-1792 belongs to William Millard Stamey. The Mount Holly man was driving the vehicle when he was reported missing by family members on Friday, June 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Missing Mount Holly man's truck seen in South Carolina