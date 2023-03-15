Missing from Mount Pocono: Police seeking info on 16-year-old Melina Gonzalez

Melina Gonzalez, a 16-year-old missing from Mount Pocono since March 3, 2023.

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from Mount Pocono since March 3, Pocono Mountain Regional Police announced on Wednesday.

Melina Gonzalez visited her grandmother in Mount Pocono on that date, and was still at the home when her grandmother went to work, "but at some point Melina goes missing from the home," police said. "It is unknown if Melina left on her own or not."

She is described as a white and Hispanic teen with light skin, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Pocono Mountain Regional Police at 570-895-2400 with any information.

