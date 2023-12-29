Missing MS Coast man Joseph Ladnier’s truck found 20 miles northwest of Mobile

The truck of Joseph Ladnier, the 60-year-old man from Hurley who has been missing since Sunday, was found in Alabama, according to his daughter and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was found in Chunchula, Alabama, about 20 miles northwest of Mobile. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said there was no indication that foul play was involved in the disappearance.

According to a facebook post from Taylor Manning, Ladiner’s daughter, the truck was found parked and Ladnier is believed to now be on foot.

Joe Ladnier and his wife Lori. Ladnier has been missing since Dec. 24.

Earlier Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced that the search for Ladnier is no longer in its jurisdiction. Sheriff Ledbetter said in a news release that Ladnier was last seen early Sunday in Wilmer, Alabama, and that there was no reason to believe foul play was involved in his disappearance.

Ladnier is a former law enforcement officer and Navy veteran who owns a gym where he is a fitness coach. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which issued a Silver Alert for Ladnier on Monday, Ladnier was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt when he went missing. Ladnier also has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

As time goes on since Ladnier was last spotted, Manning worries that because Ladnier recently had a kidney transplant, he needs his anti-rejection medication on a daily basis.

Manning said in her post that the family “is still asking and hoping for people who are wanting to help and/or pass out flyers to continue to search. A single flyer passed out today led to the finding of his truck! We have the location of Chunchula confirmed so we would love this area and surrounding areas to be covered. If you plan to join the search, please plan to wear orange vests because hunters are in this area.”