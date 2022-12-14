Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead

Dec. 13—A missing Mt. Juliet man was found deceased in Nashville on Monday.

John Swoboda, 29, was last heard from on Wednesday.

He left his home in Triple Crown neighborhood off of Pleasant Grove Road without his phone, identification, money, or extra clothes, which detectives found suspicious.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department sent out a release on Sunday afternoon asking that if anyone knew of the 5-foot-9, 160-pound man's whereabouts to contact the department.

An investigation into Swoboda's death is currently being conducted by the Metro-Nashville Police.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department issued the following statement on Monday afternoon, "We have a very sad update in the search for John Swoboda. He was found deceased in Nashville, and the death investigation is being handled by Metro-Nashville Police. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him."