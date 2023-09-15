Missing Muncie woman found slain; ex-husband held on murder charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — Efforts to find a missing Muncie woman ended tragically on Thursday when her remains were found in southeastern Delaware County.

Marcia L. Curtis, 46, was a victim of homicide, according to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell.

Marcia Curtis

The slain woman's' former husband, Caesar L. Curtis, 50, was arrested on a preliminary count of murder.

Criswell early Thursday afternoon had issued a request for the public's assistance in finding Marcia Curtis, saying she had most recently been seen on the evening of Sept. 1 in Portland before possibly returning to Muncie.

Early Friday, the deputy police chief said detectives later "followed up on information received during their investigation" and found the missing woman's remains at an abandoned property along East Delaware County Road 800-S.

"This is an active homicide investigation," Criswell said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Muncie Police Deportment's detective division at 765-747-4867.

