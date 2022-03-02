Missing Muncie woman remembered on birthday

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
Family members on Tuesday set up a display, outside the Delaware County Justice Center, commemorating the 36th birthday of Ashley Morris Mullis, a Muncie woman missing since 2013.
MUNCIE, Ind. — Family members this week commemorated the 36th anniversary of the birth of Ashley Morris Mullis.

Given that the Muncie woman — the mother of three children — hasn't been seen since September 2013, it was a bittersweet experience.

Mullis' father, Don Morris, on Tuesday was outside the Delaware County Justice Center, where a display — featuring a poster and T-shirts focused on his daughter's disappearance — had been set up, along with a birthday cake.

"At this point I do believe they're working the case," the father said of Delaware County sheriff's investigators. "I believe they're working it sincerely and not beating around the bush like I've got (from prior administrations).

"I feel firmly that this department does care."

Ashley Morris Mullis
While John Branson, a detective with the sheriff's department, said Tuesday he could not discuss details of the probe, he did say investigators have had "some positive steps toward resolution."

In November 2020, a search was conducted of a property — along Delaware County Road 725-W in the Yorktown area — that had been owned by a man who was investigated for possible involvement in Mullis' disappearance.

The man sold the property in 2014, according to county records, and has since died.

Branson acknowledged the death of a "person of interest'" had made the Mullis investigation more difficult.

However, the detective said he believed "some people were involved in her disappearance, more than one."

Human remains were not recovered during the 2020 search, but unspecified items found at the property have been submitted to an Indiana State Police lab for evaluation.

"Recently we enlisted other jurisdictions to assist in possible follow-up on leads," Branson said.

Anyone with information on Ashley Mullis or her disappearance is asked to call Branson at 747-7881, extension 446.

Branson said Sheriff Tony Skinner's administration was "committed to the Ashley Mullis case," with deputies "working daily... trying to make progress."

"We want to continue making progress," the detective said. "It's not an easy case. ... The more information we get, the better we can put this case together."

He said "some very cooperative witnesses" had helped provide insight into "what was going on" in the life of Ashley Mullis in the late summer of 2013.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

