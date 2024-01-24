Missing Nashua, New Hampshire woman found dead, police say

A 31-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing has been found dead, police said Wednesday.

Micah Kindred was found dead in Hooksett on Tuesday evening, police said. Her death does not appear suspicious at this time and her family has been notified.

Kindred was last seen in Candia on Monday, prompting a missing person search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department directly at 603-594-3500 or anonymously at the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

