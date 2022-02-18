Missing Nauvoo, Illinois, girl sought by FBI located in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A Nauvoo girl missing since December and sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigations has been found in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The F.B.I.' Omaha Field Office announced on Wednesday that 14-year-old Addison Windbigler was found uninjured.

On Dec. 13, authorities said Windbigler traveled to Keokuk, was left in the custody of a family friend, and was last seen on Dec. 14.

Local authorities had been searching for Windbigler since her disappearance, but the F.B.I.'s Omaha Field Office announced they had joined the search on Monday.

Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information can be released at this time, according to a press release.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Nauvoo girl missing since December and sought be FBI found unharmed