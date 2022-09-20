Missing NC man discovered dead days after abandoned truck found in Virginia, officials say

A North Carolina man’s body was found in a Virginia state forest days after he vanished, officials say.

Jim Faggione, 51, was discovered dead in the Prince Edward-Gallion State Forest Monday, Sept. 19, according to a Facebook post from Prince Edward County officials. Faggione, who is from Greensboro, was last seen Saturday, Sept. 17, at Twin Lakes State Park, which is adjacent to the state forest.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for,” Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps said in the Facebook post. “On behalf of Prince Edward County, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Faggione’s family and friends.”

Officials say they discovered Faggione’s car in a state park parking lot Saturday night. At that time, they believed Faggione was still on foot in the park, the county wrote in a separate Sept. 19 Facebook post.

Since the news of Faggione’s death, his family has shared tributes on social media.

“It is with great sadness we have to inform you of the passing of our brother, Jim,” Faggione’s brother wrote in a Facebook post. “We thank all the Virginia State Police and local law enforcement, and volunteers for all their assistance and efforts in searching for him. We appreciate all the love and support from our friends and community during this very difficult time.”

“No one better than him,” Faggione’s sister shared in a separate Facebook post.

Officials have not shared the cause of Faggione’s death.

13-year-old boy found dead in woods days after going missing, Georgia authorities say

Hiker found dead after he falls down Colorado peak, officials say

Hiker who died in Arizona heat was a new dad, reports say. ‘She looks just like him’