Missing NC woman’s last contact could be her ex in Charlotte, and police can’t find him

Gastonia police are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Sunday afternoon by family members.

Laporscha Chantal Baldwin, 30, last spoke with family members at 2 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release Tuesday. Baldwin’s family has been unable to contact her since.

Her vehicle was found abandoned on southbound Interstate 85 between Sam Wilson Road in Charlotte and Belmont, police said.

Baldwin’s former boyfriend, Charles Combs of Charlotte, is believed to be her most recent contact, police said. Efforts to speak with or locate Combs, 35, have been unsuccessful, police said.

Baldwin is 5-foot-2, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and dark hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a rose-colored blouse, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.