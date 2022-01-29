Missing Nevada woman found dead in California

Police discovered Kathleen "Kathy" Griffin dead in California after she was reported missing Tuesday.

Griffin was last seen driving a Junkee Clothing Exchange & Antiques van in Reno, Nevada.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Thursday that deputies found Griffin's body inside her Dodge van in Quincy, California. PCSO was initially contacted by California Highway Patrol (CHP) to help search the vehicle.

Police discovered a small fire in the back of the van and called the Quincy Fire Department assist. Once the fire was extinguished, police identified Griffin.

Authorities say that no foul play was suspected following a "comprehensive" investigation of the scene. Both Griffin's death and the cause of the fire have yet to be determined.

Washoe Sheriff reported to Twitter with a missing person description of Griffin, describing her a five feet tall and weighing approximately 95 pounds. The sheriff department also added Kathleen may have suffered a mental episode and may have been experiencing confusion, loss of memory and altered sense of reality.

Jessica Lynn Schneider, a close friend of Griffin and owner of Junkee Clothing Exchange, dedicated a Facebook post to her friend of 25 years.

"I can't believe I will never see you again? You always took care of me and everyone around you!" said Schneider.

Schneider re-opened the store on Saturday, dedicating a memorial outside the front door for Griffin. Scheider says she welcomes flowers, messages and good memories.