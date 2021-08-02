Missing NFL player has not used his bank card nor been seen in North Texas, police say

Former NFL defensive lineman Frank Cornish III remained missing Monday, days after he was last seen leaving his Carrollton home, Carrollton police said.

Authorities said Monday there had been no bank card activity, no contact, no sightings or license plate hits.

Cornish, 77, was driving a white Ford F-150 with temporary plates.

Cornish was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Hunt Drive in Carrollton. He left his home without his cell phone and oxygen that he needs, Carrollton police said on Twitter. Carrollton is about 35 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Cornish was wearing burgundy sweat pants, white/orange jersey and house shoes.

He played in Super Bowl VI with the Miami Dolphins.

His son Frank Cornish IV also played in the NFL including the Dallas Cowboys and died of heart disease in his Southlake home in 2008 when he was 40.

Southlake officials named a park after they younger Cornish, Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park, for the former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman

Before Cornish died in 2008, he served as chairman of Southlake Parks and Recreation, was on the city’s zoning commission and was active in the community, according to his obituary. The park was named for him in 2006.

If anyone has information on Frank Cornish III, call police.