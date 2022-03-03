Missing Niagara County woman in custody after being found with children in New Mexico

Mar. 3—A local mother and her two children, missing since February of 2019 have been located in New Mexico, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

The sheriff's office has had an open investigation into the disappearance of Katie Riford and her two children Mason Riford, 3, and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, 11, since 2019 and on Wednesday, they were located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Katie Riford was taken into custody for two active warrants — first-degree custodial interference, an E felony, from the Town of Wheatfield, and a violation of a family court order. She is currently being extradited to Niagara County.

The children were taken into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services in New Mexico.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.