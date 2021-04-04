Man who was missing for several weeks found dead on banks of river
The body of a missing man from New Jersey was found on the banks of a river after weeks of extensive searches.
Police found 29-year-old Jonathan Sanchez dead with several gunshot wounds to his body.
The South African personal trainer made his Real Housewives of New York City debut in a trailer for season 13
Emily Dobson is a competitive dancer with a rabid following of teenage girls. The post Who is Emily Dobson on TikTok? The star is only 13 years old appeared first on In The Know.
A murder charge has been filed against a couple jailed on charges of child abuse and concealing skeletal remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter after she was found 14 months ago at their west Phoenix home. The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57, in the death of Ana Loera. Robert Precht, attorney for Maribel Loera, and Miranda Stark, a lawyer representing Rafael Loera, didn’t immediately return a call late Friday afternoon seeking comment on behalf of their clients.
Millions of people, particularly older ones who have been isolated from children and grandchildren, can fly domestically at low risk now, the CDC says. Hispanolistic/Getty ImagesIt’s OK for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically again without quarantining, so long as they wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 2, 2021 in its updated guidelines for travel. The agency advises that people still wash or sanitize their hands frequently when traveling. The guidelines also provide guidance for other modes of transportation other than air travel, and are for domestic travel. The CDC recommends delaying international travel for fully vaccinated people. The agency also advises delaying domestic travel for those who are not fully vaccinated. And, the updated travel guidance comes only days after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky reminded people that mask-wearing is still essential and that the U.S. is not out of danger. Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since people have received the full dose of vaccine. That is two shots for those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. For those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that is one shot. Studies have shown that it takes the body two weeks to develop the full immune response to the vaccine, regardless of which vaccine they receive. More than 50 million people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 100 million people in the U.S. have had at least one dose of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines as of April 2, 2021. Evidence continues to show that vaccination with the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offers very high levels of protection against the coronavirus. And, research is showing that the risk of vaccinated people spreading the disease to others is low. However, there is still a small risk that vaccinated people could transmit the disease to others. While this is good news to those who want to travel – as well as the airline industry and tourist destinations – people are still confused about what they can and cannot safely do. As an infectious disease doctor, I’ve been fielding a lot of questions from my patients as well as my friends and family about what someone is allowed to do once vaccinated. Do vaccinated people need to wear masks, socially distance and avoid travel? If you are fully vaccinated – that is, if you are more than two weeks out from receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson – you can visit other fully vaccinated people without socially distancing or wearing masks, according to the CDC guidelines. You can even visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease without wearing masks or physically distancing. The CDC does suggest you be tested if you develop symptoms that could be COVID-19. You should then stay isolated until you are shown to be uninfected. If you are fully vaccinated, you should still avoid social settings that include multiple unvaccinated households. And, you should avoid medium to large crowds because of the increased risk. You also should continue to wear a well-fitted mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distance when outside the home. Worshiping indoors at a synagogue, mosque or church is still not advisable unless all attending are vaccinated. With regard to the new guidelines, the CDC says that vaccinated people should still monitor themselves before and after travel and wash or sanitize their hands frequently. So in the face of continued pandemic transmission and new viral variants, we all need to remain vigilant and observe good health practices even after being vaccinated. However, it is very good news that we can prudently lift some of the restrictions that have so limited our ability to be with loved ones. This is especially good news for seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the downside of isolation – and the loved ones who are keen to visit them. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s weekly science newsletter.] Editor’s Note: This article is updated from an article that originally was published March 8, 2021.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Why Johnson & Johnson throwing out 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shouldn’t scare youWhat COVID-19 vaccine side effects might I expect? William Petri receives grant funding from NIH, Gates Foundation, Regeneron
Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard. The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.
Former junior skiing champion Jannik Sinner has joined some fast company at the Miami Open. On Friday, the 19-year-old Italian became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final. “It's nice, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Sinner said.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored the penalty that won Real Sociedad the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey on Saturday before dedicating their victory to the fans unable to attend an historic final against Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.
For fans, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick finally giving their relationship another shot has been long-awaited (and by the Kardashian sisters and mama Kris Jenner alike). So after months of teasing a possible romantic reunion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers were taken aback to see that Kardashian had embarked on a relationship with […]
There are a few decisions that have a profound impact on your retirement. When you claim your Social Security benefits is one of them. Unfortunately, many people don't really understand how to decide when to claim Social Security, or even why this matters.
With the pandemic preventing many from competing on the tour since March 2020, the WTA tweaked the ranking system last year to ensure that players were not penalised for their no-shows. The format allowed the Australian to stay on top of the world even though rivals such as Naomi Osaka won Grand Slam titles during Barty's absence. "I never have to prove anything to anyone," Barty told reporters on Saturday after she retained her Miami Open title when Canada's Bianca Andreescu retired midway through the final due to an ankle injury.
Tom Brady is doing well in his post-knee surgery rehab, according to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, but there's no timetable on when he might return to the practice field.
We are looking to get out of New Jersey for obvious reasons. Can you suggest some nice areas, with affordable housing, low crime and low taxes? On taxes: Note that Social Security is not taxed in North Carolina.
Holocaust survivor Shalom Stamberg holds a book with a photo of himself in Auschwitz, alongside a copy of his concentration camp record. AP Photo/Ariel SchalitOne in four American millennials believe the Holocaust was exaggerated or entirely made up, according to a recent national survey that sought to find out what young adults know about the genocide of nearly 6 million Jews at the hands of Nazis some 80 years ago. That startling statistic was cited as one of the main reasons that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided in October to finally ban Holocaust denial across the social network. Denying the Holocaust ever happened is an enduring form of anti-Semitic propaganda that attempts to deny or minimize the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jews during World War II. Following Facebook’s lead, Twitter announced it, too, would remove any posts that denied the history of the Holocaust, though CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to contradict that policy at a Senate hearing weeks later. Holocaust deniers have continued to emerge in social media, and perhaps predictably, many have migrated to less restrictive sites like Parler, where hashtags like #HolocaustNeverHappened and #HolocaustIsALie are widespread. “If you want Holocaust denial, hey, Parler is going to be great for you,” Bill Gates recently said of the social network. While some tech companies address the rise in Holocaust revisionism, and others leave the door open, social networks have played an unwitting role in helping to distort the memory of these horrific events. But as a scholar who studies online extremism, I believe that same community could do more to protect Holocaust remembrance by highlighting the digitized accounts of those who lived through it. French Holocaust survivor Victor Perahia, interned as a child in the Drancy camp outside Paris and then deported to Bergen-Belsen, speaks to students during a January 2020 workshop dedicated to Holocaust remembrance at Drancy. AP Photo/Christophe Ena A decadeslong campaign Holocaust denial has been a tool of anti-Semitic movements since the 1960s. Pseudo-academic groups like the Institute for Historical Review, for example, spent years working to distort the public’s aging memory of the Holocaust, which took place between 1933 and 1945. They tried to cast doubt on the feasibility of the mass executions, and even the existence of the gas chambers. They held annual conferences and gathered fellow deniers to share their beliefs that these events were conjured up by the Jewish people mostly as a means to justify the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. A photo taken April 12, 1945, shows just some of the bodies found by U.S. troops when they arrived at Nordhausen concentration camp in Germany. Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library For decades, most people quickly discarded those claims, because they had heard the firsthand accounts of the survivors who were sent to the camps and witnessed the daily operation of genocide and murder of family members. The allegations of the deniers could also not withstand the accounts of soldiers who liberated the camps and made the terrible discoveries of body-filled crematoriums and mass graves. But for deniers, Holocaust revision has little to do with history. Denialism is really a pretext for delivering anti-Semitism in the form of “scholarship,” although few academics ever gave it such attention. So hate groups had to find other means of circulation. They found it online. An image from a film taken during the Soviet liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in early 1945 shows children who had survived the Holocaust. Belarusian State Archive of Documentary Film and Photography/United States Holocaust Memorial Museum via Wikimedia Commons A conspiracy resurrected When the internet took off in the late 1990s, Holocaust deniers and countless other conspiracy theorists saw an opportunity to spread their ideas to new audiences. Anti-Semitic groups could now publish their distortions in well-visited forums, and later in faux-informational websites like Metapedia and The Occidental Observer – extremist communities, in fact, that collectively receive some 350,000 visitors each month. The internet also gave Holocaust deniers an opportunity to reach a much wider public through social media. As early as 2009, Facebook groups emerged that were dedicated to “debunking” the Holocaust, as #Holohoax became a popular hashtag on Twitter, which it continues to be today. Reddit also became a far-right haven for Holocaust deniers, one of whom gained national attention when he was the invited guest of a Florida congressman to the 2018 State of the Union address. For deniers, the internet helped repackage their conspiracy into something less recognizable than hate. I’ve long studied this process, which I call information laundering, tracking illegitimate forms of information, like Holocaust denial, that flow through social networks, blogs and search engines. There they intermix with mainstream ideas and slowly become washed of their radical origins. This decadeslong campaign has resulted in the current surveys that show nearly a quarter of young adults are misinformed or skeptical about the Holocaust. Only now, few survivors are left to correct the record. That makes it even more important to spread the truth. Perhaps the internet can help. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower views the charred bodies of prisoners after the 1945 liberation of the Nazis’ Ohrdruf concentration camp. Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library Eisenhower’s intuition When Gen. Dwight Eisenhower visited the Buchenwald concentration camp in 1945, after its liberation by U.S. forces, he realized how impossible it might be for people to believe the scale of Nazi atrocities. He wrote powerfully of the experience, and of his reasons for going to see it in person: “The things I saw beggar description. … In one room, where they were piled up twenty or thirty naked men, killed by starvation, George Patton would not even enter. … I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the near future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda.’” Eisenhower’s words are instructions for future generations. They underscore the need to be a witness to human cruelty in order to protect the memory of, and lessons learned from, these events from those who would try to distort them. Back online, it may not be enough for social networks to ban Holocaust denial. Similar bans in Europe haven’t limited the rise of anti-Semitism there. Instead, social networks could follow Eisenhower’s example by answering the falsehoods of Holocaust deniers with the true stories of survivors. The internet is already home to thousands of digitized survivor testimonies. They include oral histories that could be readily activated by social networks to refute those who deny the existence of the gas chambers with the accounts of those who stood inside them or witnessed them at work. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit might share the firsthand stories of the Nazi persecutions, separations at the camps or rare reunions, wherever false claims arise, to counter denials with facts. Holocaust survivor Cecilie Klein-Pollack, the author’s grandmother. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum In the spirit of that counternarrative, I will place my grandmother’s story here. She was a Holocaust survivor. She later wrote about her experiences in Auschwitz, where, upon arrival, she and her sister were separated from their mother and her sister’s son, never to see them again. There are millions of other experiences like hers, and survivors of other genocides whose stories must be retold as well, from Armenia to Rwanda. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Holocaust deniers have long waited for the time when there were no remaining survivors or witnesses to keep these histories alive. But the internet is a powerful archive. Social networks have an opportunity to combat hateful disinformation by posting the personal stories of these tragedies, and end the so-called “debate” about whether the Holocaust ever happened. As Eisenhower well understood, history needs protecting.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Adam G. Klein, Pace University . Read more:Digital technology offers new ways to teach lessons from the HolocaustIs it ethical to show Holocaust images?How will generations that didn’t experience the Holocaust remember it? Adam G. Klein does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Earthworms in a "herd" is a thing, but the shape has experts baffled.
News that “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page will not appear in the upcoming second season set the internet aflame on Friday. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, told Variety exclusively, recounting early conversations with Shondaland producers. […]
Reed claimed he was tortured into falsely confessing to a 1990 double murder by Chicago police detectives working for disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge.
There are three stages of watching Cecil B. DeMille’s epic of all epics The Ten Commandments. As a kid I watched it just because it was on. Sprawled out on the floor in front of the TV, I’d always fall asleep before Moses found his way out of the desert. Never once did I make it to the parting of the Red Sea. As a young adult, I found the movie a bit . . . cringe. Is the double-crossing Hebrew Dathan (Edward G. Robinson) from the Canarsie section of Cairo? Is there a worse actress than Anne Baxter as Nefretiri? Could they have found a less Jewish actor than Charlton Heston to play the Deliverer of the Hebrews? Why is God turning Moses’s staff into a cobra that devours two other snakes, anyway? That sounds more like a Satan kind of thing. And those special effects, which were cutting-edge when the film was released, came to look ridiculous over time. Still, though: I always liked Yul Brynner’s Rameses, the epitome of an antagonist who inspires respect because he sticks to his sense of honor. “Better to die in battle with a God than live in shame,” he says, as demanding of himself as of others. Baxter’s acting may be campy (“Oh, Moses, Moses, you stubborn, splendid, adorable fool!”) but she makes for one of the era’s classic bitchy vixens. As for that desert scene I never got to the end of as a little kid, it reaches a powerful climax when Moses silently contemplates a lamb who serves as the herald of a life-saving oasis. Is this the holy Lamb of God we all heard of in so many church services? It’s a beautiful, simple image of salvation. Charlton Heston may have made a preposterously Gentile Jew, but his oaken style of acting grew on me over the years. He’s playing Moses; he’s not supposed to be hip or loose. He shouldn’t come across as a self-questioning, internally tormented Marlon Brando type. He is the Lawgiver, one of the all-time heroes, and he is there to personify fortitude and leadership. Heston is stately, manly, commanding. Heston’s style is in perfect harmony with DeMille’s equally calm and patient staging. DeMille chose not to get in the way of one of the most potent stories ever told. Never hurrying, but never letting things drag either, he used long takes, typically planting his camera for medium shots and letting the actors go to work uninterrupted for minutes at a time. He hardly ever cut or used close-ups. The film is so sparing with its camera movements that it’s a startling departure from form when the camera dollies in on the Pharaoh Sethi for the banishment of Moses from the Egyptian court, accompanied by thundering drumrolls of doom. The palace set is so gigantic, the depth of the space established by long rows of guardians receding into the distance, that as Moses walks slowly away from the emperor’s denunciation — “Let the name of Moses be unheard and unspoken, erased from the memory of men for all time” — he attains a physical distance from the camera that enhances his isolation and peril. In short, DeMille is a showman. He sells this moment. He makes it matter, and makes you care. Once you get used to the Fifties studio fakery — the mighty Nile from which Moses’s basket is drawn is plainly just a tank of water on an indoor set — appreciate how DeMille sells almost every plot beat expertly. The dialogue is meant to sound like something you’d see carved in stone. When you’re retelling an Old Testament story, you have to sound as authoritative as the source material. The four screenwriters did an impressive job channeling that ancient gravitas: “So let it be written. So let it be done.” “Let your own image proclaim my loyalty for a thousand years.” “Do they love less who have no hope?” In many cases, only the well-versed can tell which lines are from the King James Bible and which are not. DeMille’s writers took the exact opposite approach of most of today’s screenwriters, who would have us believe that everyone, in all ages of man, spoke with all of the jargon and slang that infects our communication today. Anyone who thinks that a great story alone will always save a filmmaker need look no further than Ridley Scott’s hilariously inept stab at the Moses story, 2014’s Exodus: Gods and Kings, which contains such mortal lines as “Listen, from an economic standpoint alone, what you’re asking is problematic to say the least.” Scott’s film was instantly forgotten; DeMille’s is one of only two pre-1965 films that is still shown on network television. (The other is It’s a Wonderful Life.) DeMille hoped to shoot an epic that would be passed down the generations, and despite being locked into Fifties acting conventions and visual effects he succeeded to an impressive degree. Today the Fifties Hollywood style, so clearly belonging to another era, helps the film stand out; in our current media landscape of pulverized attention spans, at a time when a 30-second television commercial might contain 40 shots, The Ten Commandments is like a classic tuxedo at a Hawaiian-shirt pool party. Despite having been released at a time when the country was about half its current population, The Ten Commandments is still the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, having earned $1.2 billion in today’s dollars. It remains the pride of Paramount (neither Titanic nor It’s a Wonderful Life was made at the studio), which oversaw a suitably glorious ultra-HD Blu-ray reissue that has been near the top of sales charts since its release this week. On television, ABC’s annual showing in the Passover/Easter window regularly wins its time slot, even among younger viewers in the 18–49 demographic. (You can catch it on your local ABC station tonight.) Last year’s broadcast out-drew all other network TV offerings on its night, sweeping up 5 million viewers. Tens of thousands of movies have come and gone from the cultural consciousness in the past 65 years, leaving no trace behind. Movies that prided themselves on their trick endings, on their catchphrases, on technically complicated action scenes or high-concept sight gags or cool-bro nonchalance, all became so much dust. Cecil B. DeMille set out not just to be entertaining but to do as much justice to the Moses saga as he could, with as much awe and pomp and grandeur as the Fifties studio system could muster. He succeeded spectacularly, creating one of the most enduring of all Hollywood productions.
13 states are not offering the federal tax break on 2020 returns.