Missing no more: Brittanee Drexel’s remains found in SC years after disappearance

The remains of Brittanee Drexel were found May 11 in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Drexel was 17 years old in 2009 when she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach. She was visiting the area from Rochester, New York with some friends. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Blue Water Resort, on Ocean Boulevard.

Media had swarmed to Georgetown County last week following the reported arrest of Raymond Moody, previously named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

Moody has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice, a charge authorities declined to confirm was related to the Drexel case. But the offense date listed for the charge was April 25, 2009 — the same date Drexel was reported missing — according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check.

Numerous media outlets had reported late last week law enforcement officials combing through a wooded area with heavy equipment on the outskirts of Georgetown County — with some reporting human remains were found — but authorities declined to confirm those reports at the time.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have long sought and followed leads related to Drexel’s disappearance. They believed they’d made a big break in the case during 2016, when jailhouse informants told investigators they had seen her in a “stash house” in the Georgetown County area being abused as a human trafficking victim.

They believed Drexel had been shot, and her body thrown into a gator pit, but multiple law enforcement searches in areas where reported witnesses believed her body had been placed yielded no evidence, and no arrests were made.